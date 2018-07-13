App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amitabh Malhotra appointed HSBC India Head - Investment Banking

Amitabh has over 20 years of investment banking experience and has worked on many cross border mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings (IPOs) and private equity (PE) transactions across industries such as telecom, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, aviation, consumer, business services and power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited today said it has appointed Amitabh Malhotra as the Head of Investment Banking for HSBC India. In his role, Amitabh will lead the Investment Banking and Equity Capital Markets (ECM) business, a company release said.

Prior to HSBC, Amitabh worked at Rothschild India, where he was the co-head and managing director of the Global Investment Bank, based in Mumbai. He has also worked with KPMG and JP Morgan.

"His experience will be a welcome addition to our franchise, and will help accelerate our investment banking proposition within the country, which is a key element of our India strategy," Hitendra Dave, Head of Global Banking and Markets, HSBC India said.

Amitabh has over 20 years of investment banking experience and has worked on many cross border mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings (IPOs) and private equity (PE) transactions across industries such as telecom, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, aviation, consumer, business services and power.

In addition to India, Amitabh's transaction experience extends to markets like China, Indonesia and Vietnam.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 03:08 pm

tags #Business

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.