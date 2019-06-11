App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 07:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account hacked

The Twitter account was seemed to have been restored within half-an-hour

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on June 10 night by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group.

The group replaced Bachchan's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, adding "Love Pakistan" and an emoji of the Turkish flag.

A spokesperson for Mumbai Police told PTI that they have informed the cyber unit and the matter is being investigated.

The cover photo of Bachchan's account, which was subsequently deleted, showed the promo picture of the group with an eagle in flight.

"This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army," read the first tweet after the cyber attack, which occurred around 11.40 pm on Monday.

Minutes later another tweet followed on Muslims in India.

The group also tweeted the link of its 'official' Instagram page, though unverified, writing "We are waiting for your support."

"We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about *hacked* Twitter account of @SrBachchan. They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited," the Mumbai Police spokesperson told PTI.

The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others.

The Twitter account was seemed to have been restored within half-an-hour.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 07:29 am

tags #Amitabh Bachchan #Current Affairs #India #trends #Twitter

