Amitabh Bachchan unanimously selected for Dadasaheb Phalke award

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, on September 24, was unanimously selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke award.
"The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for two generations has been selected unanimously for Dadasaheb Phalke award," Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, said in a tweet."The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest congratulations to him," Javadekar added in his tweet.
Reacting to the development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Bachchan and said that the state "salutes you for your great and legendary contribution to the Indian cinema!"
Bachchan's son, Abhishek, also tweeted and said that he was "overjoyed" and "proud".
Bachchan, who rose to stardom with his 'Angry Young Man' persona capturing the anger of the young generation in the 1970s with films such as Zanjeer, Deewar and Sholay, continues to be a force to reckon with in Indian cinema.
In a career spanning five decades, Bachchan has given memorable performances film after film and is a four-time National Film Award winner.
Dadasaheb Phalke is considered to be a pioneer of India cinema, and is popularly called the 'Father of Indian Cinema'. Phalke is credited with making the first Indian feature film, called Raja Harishachandra.The award to honour Phalke is considered to be the most coveted and prestigious awards in India. The award was introduced by the government in 1969 to recognise the contribution of film personalities towards the development of Indian cinema.