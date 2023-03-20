 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says 'I repair'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

The 80-year-old actor took to his official Instagram page and shared an old picture of him walking the ramp at a fashion show, hoping to get back to the grind soon.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday expressed gratitude towards his well wishers for their concerns and prayers as he recuperates from an on-set injury.

"Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery... I repair... hope to be back on the ramp soon," Bachchan wrote in the caption.

In a previous post on his personal blog, the screen icon said he continues to be in "extreme pain".