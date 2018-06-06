Amitabh Bachchan, Network18 join hands for a malnutrition-free India

The cinema icon has been named the campaign ambassador for the “Horlicks-Network18 Mission Poshan – Bhavishya Roshan” initiative, as part of India’s National Nutrition Mission (NNM).

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has given his voice to take on the malaise of undernutrition prevalent in India.

The National Nutrition Mission, or Poshan Abhiyan, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2018 in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

According to the country’s National Family Health Survey (2015-16), 35.7 percent of children below 5 years of age are underweight and 38 percent of them are stunted. Mission Poshan aims to reduce the level of stunting, undernutrition, anemia and low birth weight among babies in the country.

This will be achieved by conducting nutrition outreach programmes to engage villages in rural India and school children in urban India and raise funds to ensure nutrition for the first 1000 days for those children of India, who are grappling with malnourishment.

Under the Abhiyaan, Swasth Bharat Preraks will be deployed one in each district for coordinating with district officials and enabling fast and efficient execution of the Abhiyaan across the country.

Swasth Bharat Preraks would function as catalyst for fast tracking the implementation of the Abhiyaan. By June 2018, 315 Swasth Bharat Preraks are likely to be deployed in 315 districts of Phase I of the Poshan Abhiyaan.

The NNM has been set up with a three-year budget of Rs.9046.17 crore commencing from 2017-18. It will comprise mapping of various Schemes contributing towards addressing malnutrition, including a robust convergence mechanism, ICT based real-time monitoring system, incentivising states/union territories for meeting the targets, incentivising Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) for using IT based tools, eliminating registers used by AWWs, introducing measurement of height of children at the Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), Social Audits, setting-up Nutrition Resource Centres, involving masses through Jan Andolan for their participation on nutrition through various activities, among others.