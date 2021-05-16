Amitabh Bachchan gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

"Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.." Amitabh Bachchan captioned a picture of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot. (Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on May 16 that he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 78-year-old star, who had taken the first jab in April, took to Instagram to give an update to fans and followers.

"Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.." Bachchan captioned a picture of him receiving the shot.

In April, the veteran actor had said that all eligible members of his family, except actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Abhishek Bachchan was away shooting for his upcoming social comedy "Dasvi".

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Last year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actor and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.