Amitabh Bachchan-funded COVID-19 facility in Mumbai starts operations

Image: @SrBachchan

A COVID-19 care centre with 25 bed-capacity and oxygen availability, helped set up by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, began its operations here on Tuesday, filmmaker Anand Pandit said.

According to Pandit, the Hindi cinema veteran provided the Juhu-based Ritambhara Vishva Vidyapeeth facility with necessary equipments and infrastructure.

"After a trial run, the centre was up and running by 10 am on Tuesday, May 18. Mr Bachchan has donated the equipment and infrastructure for the facility and all necessary permissions have been granted by the BMC," Pandit, who has collaborated with Bachchan on the thriller "Chehre", said in a statement.

In his blog post, dated May 16, Bachchan had said the 25 bed centre should be up and running by Tuesday taking into account the aftereffects of the Cyclone Tauktae.

Pandit, who has already helped set up a facility in Dadar along with superstar Ajay Devgn, is scouting locations to set up another facility in suburban Borivali.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Bachchan has donated around Rs 15 crore in the country''s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, which includes his contributions to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and a diagnostic centre at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi.

He has also made arrangement of oxygen concentrators from Poland, donated three detection machines to Mumbai''s Nanavati Hospital, and is raising two children who have lost their parents to the virus at a Hyderabad-based orphanage.

Meanwhile, in a blog post on Monday night, the screen icon informed that his office Janak in suburban Juhu was flooded after Cyclone Tauktae hit the city last night.

"There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone... Flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office, impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain, ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away," he wrote.

Bachchan said he shared his wardrobe with the staff whose uniforms were drenched as they repaired the office after the incessant rains.

"Staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife , from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters."