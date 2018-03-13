App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 13, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Amitabh Bachchan falls ill on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan, doctors rushed in from Mumbai

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken ill on the sets of his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan. As per media reports, a team of doctors has been rushed from Mumbai in a charted plane to tend to the actor in Jodhpur. The 75-year-old actor is wrapping his part in YRF's ambitious project co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Amitabh completed the first leg of the shoot for the film in Thailand and described it as one of toughest shoots of his career.

Strangely though, the so-called harsh schedule just completed in the wilds and hills and chills of mountainous Thailand... of disciplined, gentle and smiling Thai has not had any after effects of discomfort or malaise. It's been tough, the shoot for 'Thugs of Hindostan', but in a funny way very energising," Amitabh had written on his blog after completing the shoot.

The film is high of action and thrill, demanding the actors to work hard on their physical and mental fitness. The female leads have already been sharing videos of their workout on their social media handle.

tags #Amitabh Bachchan #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India

