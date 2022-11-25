 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amitabh Bachchan asked to lend his voice for film on history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

Nov 25, 2022 / 08:03 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan has been requested to lend his voice to narrate a film on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee said in a statement on Friday.

A committee comprising Prasoon Joshi- writer and chairman of the Film Censor Board, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi- film director, Yatindra Mishra- famous writer, and Sachidanand Joshi, Secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts has been formed to oversee the film production, according to a statement.

The statement, issued by Nripendra Misra, Chairman of Shri Ram Temple Construction Committee, said actor Amitabh Bachchan has been requested to lend his voice for narration of the film.

According to the statement, around 100 iconographic panels based on episodes from Shri Balmiki Ramayana will be installed in the lower plinth of the Ram temple, under construction in Ayodhya.

The panels will be drawn in pencil before they are modelled in clay.

The superstructure of the temple is being constructed with carved red sandstone sourced from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.