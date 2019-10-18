App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Nanavati hospital for a regular check-up

The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and is still there, they said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for a regular check-up, according to sources.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and is still there, they said.

"Mr Bachchan had come for a routine check-up," a hospital source told PTI.

Initial reports in Mumbai said Bachchan was hospitalised due to liver issues but there is no clarity on that.

Bachchan on Thursday greeted his fans on the occasion of 'Karwa Chauth' festival.

He celebrated his 77th birthday on October 11 with his family and close friends.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Amitabh Bachchan #Current Affairs #India #Nanavati Hospital

