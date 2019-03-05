Amit Shah's visit expected to galvanise BJP in Telangana

BJP's preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections would get a boost in Telangana with party Chief Amit Shah scheduled to address a meeting of activists at Nizamabad on Wednesday.

Shah will attend the cluster meeting of BJP functionaries from Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Medak (Lok Sabha constituencies), BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao told PTI Tuesday.

The party has divided the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state into different clusters.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani were among BJP's national leaders who addressed the cluster meetings organised earlier in the state.

Shah's visit is expected to gear up the party workers for the Lok Sabha elections following BJP's drubbing in the December 7 Assembly elections when it won just one seat of the total of 119.

The TRS had swept the polls, winning 88 seats.

State BJP President K Laxman had said that though the people in Telangana voted for TRS in the assembly polls, they would like to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister once again in the national interest.

On TRS working president K T Rama Rao's comments that TRS would ensure a better deal for Telangana by winning 16 Lok Sabha seats (of the total 17; leaving Hyderabad held by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi), Laxman had said people of Telangana know that TRS cannot get the Prime Minister's post even if it wins not just 16, but 20 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP has already announced that it would contest all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on its own.