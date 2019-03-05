App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah's visit expected to galvanise BJP in Telangana

The party has divided the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state into different clusters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP's preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections would get a boost in Telangana with party Chief Amit Shah scheduled to address a meeting of activists at Nizamabad on Wednesday.

Shah will attend the cluster meeting of BJP functionaries from Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Medak (Lok Sabha constituencies), BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao told PTI Tuesday.

The party has divided the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state into different clusters.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani were among BJP's national leaders who addressed the cluster meetings organised earlier in the state.

related news

Shah's visit is expected to gear up the party workers for the Lok Sabha elections following BJP's drubbing in the December 7 Assembly elections when it won just one seat of the total of 119.

The TRS had swept the polls, winning 88 seats.

State BJP President K Laxman had said that though the people in Telangana voted for TRS in the assembly polls, they would like to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister once again in the national interest.

On TRS working president K T Rama Rao's comments that TRS would ensure a better deal for Telangana by winning 16 Lok Sabha seats (of the total 17; leaving Hyderabad held by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi), Laxman had said people of Telangana know that TRS cannot get the Prime Minister's post even if it wins not just 16, but 20 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP has already announced that it would contest all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana on its own.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Telangana

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

How to Train Your Dragon-The Hidden World to Hit Indian Theatres on Ma ...

India A and B Make Winning Start in U-19 Quadrangular

PM to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Rs 5,010-cr Highway Projects ...

‘False Propaganda’: Navy Denies Pak Claim That it Stopped Submarin ...

India vs Australia | In Numbers: Records Tumble as Kohli Brings up 40t ...

After Data Breach, Naidu Does Not Deserve to Remain Andhra CM, Says Ja ...

Pakistan SC Bars Private Channels from Airing Indian Films, TV Shows

Mumbai Woman Makes Bomb Hoax Call to Settle Score After Argument in Go ...

After Sitharaman Says Won’t Give Death Toll, Rajnath Doubles Down on ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Compelling wife to 'cohabit' with husband violates fundamental rights; ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Facebook working on 'enterprise editions' of its standalone Oculus VR ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Usman Khawa ...

Akshay Kumar to star in an Amazon Prime Original Series, tentatively t ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli smashes his 40th ODI century

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Jonas Brothers collaborate with Amazon Studios for a documentary

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.