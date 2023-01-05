 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amit Shah's flight diverted to Guwahati due to thick fog in Agartala

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST

The flight was diverted to Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport where it landed, ATC sources said.

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight could not land at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala on Wednesday night due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, officials said.

Shah was scheduled to arrive at Agartala on Wednesday night and the next day, flag off two rath yatras in the northeastern state, where assembly polls are due early this year.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to land at the MBB Airport on Wednesday around 10 pm but could not make it due to poor visibility caused by thick fog as reported by ATC, Agartala," Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Sankar Debnath told PTI.

He said the flight, which was destined for the MBB Airport, has landed in Guwahati and he will spend the night there.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said Shah will arrive at Agartala on Thursday at 11 am to flag off rath yatras from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district and Sabroom subdivision in South Tripura district.