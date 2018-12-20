App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 10:26 PM IST

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath to discuss Ram temple issue with Hindu religious leaders

The 'Chintan Baithak' (brain-storming meet) has religious leaders associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad as participants.

BJP chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are likely to participate in a meeting of Hindu religious leaders at Rajkot, Gujarat where several issues including the Ram temple are being discussed. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav are also participating in the two-day meeting, which began at Arsh Vidya Mandir this morning.

"Every two years, the Hindu Acharya Sabha which consists of top religious heads of various Hindu sects organises this Baithak," RSS Gujarat spokesperson Vijay Thakkar told PTI.

"All religious, political and social issues are discussed," Thakkar said, without elaborating.

However, sources said that Ram temple issue would figure prominently in the discussions.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Raju Dhruv confirmed that Shah will be coming to Rajkot Friday to attend the meeting. Adityanath is also likely to come, he said.

Hindu right-wing organisations as well as the RSS have been raising the pitch for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, saying that an ordinance could be brought in for this purpose.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 10:12 pm

