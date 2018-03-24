App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 24, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah writes to Chandrababu Naidu, says TDP left NDA for 'political consideration'

BJP President Amit Shah today said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's decision to quit the ruling NDA was guided by "political considerations" instead of Andhra Pradesh's development concerns, and dubbed his move "unfortunate and unilateral".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP President Amit Shah today said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's decision to quit the ruling NDA was guided by "political considerations" instead of Andhra Pradesh's development concerns, and dubbed his move "unfortunate and unilateral".

In a letter to the Andhra chief minister, who broke ties with the BJP after the Centre declined to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, Shah also said his party is a true well wisher of the state.

He also cited a number of development projects undertaken by the Centre for the state, besides funds given to it, as he sought to reject the charge that the Modi government had not fulfilled its promises.

"This decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision, I am afraid will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns. It is widely known that the Union Government has not left any stone unturned in ensuring growth and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh," Shah said in the letter.

"You may recall that during the previous Lok Sabha and in Rajya Sabha, when your party did not have adequate representation, it was the BJP that set the agenda and ensured that justice is done to the hardworking Telugu people in both states."

Listing five infrastructure projects the Central government has initiated in the state, Shah said "a perusal of these would reaffirm what you already know and perhaps would not admit that Central government has fulfilled its obligations and that BJP is a genuine friend add true well wisher of the state."

The TDP pulled out of the BJP-led alliance over the refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh and fulfil other commitments made at the time of state's division in 2014.

The TDP has also given notice for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha, which could not be taken up due to an unending uproar in the Lower House.

"On the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh, it is regrettable that some political parties are whipping up public sentiments rather than encouraging an informed debate which is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy.

"I would like you to introspect whether political parties should be pitting sentiments and development against each other to further their political agenda," Shah told Naidu.

