Apr 25, 2018 11:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah, VHP chief Kokje meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje today met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters here. The two leaders met Bhagwat separately, RSS sources said, adding Shah was at the Sangh headquarters for over four hours.

The meeting between Bhagwat and Kokje is noteworthy as the latter, a former Himachal Pradesh Governor, was earlier this month elected the VHP's international president, ending decades-long reign of firebrand leader Pravin Togadia whose nominee Raghava Reddy faced a drubbing.

Shah, who met Bhagwat here last month, arrived at the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area around 12.20 pm and left at 4.40 pm, they said.

The consecutive meetings between Shah and Bhagwat come ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Karnataka on May 12 and polls due in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram later this year.

Shah met Bhagwat and RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi before leaving the city in the evening, the sources said.

