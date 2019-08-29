Amit Shah urges women to shun plastic bags

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 28 urged women not to use plastic bags and suggested that they carry cloth bags for shopping.

Shah said the Centre was also mulling to take strong steps to stop the production of single-use plastic in a bid to save the environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a resolve of Swachh Bharat (clean India). But, plastic is the biggest hindrance in realising that vision, he said.

"That is why our PM, in his Independence Day speech, urged the citizens to take up a movement against plastic from October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary)," Shah said addressing a gathering.