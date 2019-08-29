App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah urges women to shun plastic bags

Shah said the Centre was also mulling to take strong steps to stop the production of single-use plastic in a bid to save the environment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 28 urged women not to use plastic bags and suggested that they carry cloth bags for shopping.

Shah said the Centre was also mulling to take strong steps to stop the production of single-use plastic in a bid to save the environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a resolve of Swachh Bharat (clean India). But, plastic is the biggest hindrance in realising that vision, he said.

"That is why our PM, in his Independence Day speech, urged the citizens to take up a movement against plastic from October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary)," Shah said addressing a gathering.

"I urge all the women to stop the use of plastic bags while going out for shopping. Instead, they can carry a cloth bag, which would last for 10 years," he said.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #environment #India

