App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah undertakes aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Karnataka

Shah, also the BJP president, arrived by a special aircraft from Chennai at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi and set out on the survey of some of the affected areas onboard an army helicopter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11 undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Karnataka, where 31 people have lost their lives and more than four lakh have been displaced.

Shah, also the BJP president, arrived by a special aircraft from Chennai at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi and set out on the survey of some of the affected areas onboard an army helicopter, official sources said.

He is accompanied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Suresh Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore and Hukkeri BJP MLA Umesh Katti.

Close

An official earlier in the day said the home minister will assess the flood situation in Belagavi district.

related news

The unprecedented floods since last week have claimed 31 lives and forced more than 4 lakh people to leave their homes in 80 Taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka.

Almost all the rivers in the state are in spate.

The worst affected districts are Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 11, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #India #Karnataka floods

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.