Amit Shah to visit poll-bound West Bengal again in January 2021

Amit Shah is expected to visit Kolkata on January 12 on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and Howrah on January 23 to mark the occasssion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday.

December 22, 2020 / 04:28 PM IST
File image of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah at the December 19 rally in West Bengal (Image: Twitter/@AmitShah)


Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly be visiting West Bengal in January again, about a month after he concluded his eventful two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is expected to visit Kolkata on January 12 on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday. The second visit will likely be on January 23, when Bengal observes Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday.

He is also expected to address a public gathering at Dumurjola in Howrah at that time.

Amit Shah reiterates BJP promise of ‘Shonar Bangla’ in 5 years if voted to power in West Bengal


Shah, who has expressed confidence about a BJP win in the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, is expected to be frequenting the state in the coming months.

A senior BJP MP from Bengal said: “He (Amit Shah) told us that from February he would be spending almost a week each month in the state till Assembly elections. His presence boosts the party cadre that is reeling under the oppression by the state for quite some time now.”

'Garbage of lies': CM Mamata Banerjee hits out at Amit Shah over Bengal's development

He attended two rallies in West Bengal on December 19 and 20, which saw dozens of politicians switching sides to join the BJP just ahead of the elections, including former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari.

--With agency inputs
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #India #TMC #west bengal #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
first published: Dec 22, 2020 04:28 pm

