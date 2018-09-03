App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Rajasthan on September 11

Shah is scheduled to attend sahkarita sammelan, shakti kendra sammelan, prabuddhdjan sammelan and a meeting with public representatives of local bodies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah will attend four programmes being organised by the party during his one-day visit to Jaipur on September 11.

The party's state president Madan Lal Saini said Shah will be greeted on his arrival at the Jaipur airport, from there he will be escorted by a motorcycle rally of party members.

“Shah will reach Motidungari Ganesh temple from the airport. Thereafter, he will attend four programmes,” Saini told reporters at the party office here.

Shah is scheduled to attend sahkarita (cooperative) sammelan, shakti kendra sammelan, prabuddhdjan (intellectuals) sammelan and a meeting with public representatives of local bodies.

He will address party leaders, workers and intellectuals during the programmes. The party president will visit Rajasthan on a few more occasions ahead of the polls in the state, said party sources.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics #Rajasthan

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.