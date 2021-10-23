MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Amit Shah to visit Kashmir today: Security beefed up, other measures taken

A thick security cover has been thrown around the Srinagar city espically Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Jawahar Nagar and roads leading to Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), as the home minister is expected to visit both places.

Moneycontrol News
October 23, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kashmir on October 23 for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370. The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories – Ladakh and J&K -- on August 5 in 2019.

Shah is likely to visit Kashmir when the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah will take off.

Ahead of the union minister’s three-day visit to the Valley, which has rocked by a recent spate of civilian killings, security has been beefed up, officials said.

Here are the security measures taken by the authorities ahead of Amit Shah’s visit:

- A thick security cover has been thrown around the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Jawahar Nagar in the city where Shah is likely to pay a visit, they said. Similarly, roads leading to Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) have been made off-limits for three days from October 23 as the home minister is expected to attend an event there, they added.

Close

Related stories

- An additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in Srinagar.

- Fifty companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in view of the recent incidents of civilian killings, reported news agency PTI citing official sources.

- Bunkers manned by paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the valley, the officials said. They said the aim of constructing new bunkers and putting more personnel on the ground was to cut the free movement of militants.

- Barricades have been put up on the roads across the valley, especially in the city, while frisking and checking of people has been intensified.

- The mobile internet services on a dozen towers -- mostly in the areas where non-local labourers were killed in the past week -- were snapped three days ago as part of the security measures, according to officials.

- The officials said police have started stringent checking of documents of two-wheelers plying on the roads and many have been seized by police. However, IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar had said these steps were purely related to terror violence. "Seizing some bikes and shutting down of internet of some towers is purely related to #terror #violence. It has nothing to do with visit of the Hon'ble HM," he has tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics
first published: Oct 23, 2021 08:29 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.