Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh village along China border today

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Amit Shah, in his first visit to the northeastern state as home minister, will on Monday inaugurate nine micro hydel projects constructed under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme' in Kibithoo.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border, during a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh starting Monday, officials said.

Shah, in his first visit to the northeastern state as home minister, will on Monday inaugurate nine micro hydel projects constructed under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme' in Kibithoo. These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages, they said.

He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the officials said.

Shah is slated to interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.