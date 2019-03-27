Amit Shah to take part in road-show before filing nomination

BJP president Amit Shah would take part in a 4-km long road-show before filing his nomination papers for Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat on March 30.

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani said Wednesday that the road-show would start from the Sardar Patel statue in Naranpura and culminate in Patidar Chowk.

The BJP has fielded Shah from Gandhinagar, replacing the sitting MP L K Advani.