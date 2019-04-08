Amit Shah to participate in Puri roadshow on April 9

BJP president Amit Shah will take part in a roadshow in the pilgrim town of Puri on Tuesday, a party spokesperson said.

Shah's roadshow will begin from Singha Dwara (Lion's Gate) of Shree Jagannath Temple and culminate at the Mausi Maa Temple in Puri, BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra said.

He said the saffron party, in its election manifesto, promised to make Puri as the "spiritual capital" of the country.

The BJP has fielded national spokesman Sambit Patra as its candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

Shah had visited Odisha on Sunday, and addressed two election meetings at Polosara in Ganjam district and another at Baragarh.

Mohapatra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit the state on April 15 or 16 to address a public meeting in the Odisha capital.

This will be Modi's fifth election rally in the state, following the announcement of the poll schedule.