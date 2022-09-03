Amit Shah to inaugurate 30th southern zonal council meet in Kerala on Saturday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday inaugurate the 30th southern zonal council meeting of the south Indian states and Union Territories, here.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Ministers and Ministers of other southern states -- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana -- and Lieutenant Governors of the southern Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will take part in the meeting.

The council meeting will discuss matters of interest among the states and also between the states and the central government, a release issued by the Chief Minister's office (CMO) said.

Vijayan on Friday night received Shah who reached the state capital. Shah was greeted by a large crowd of BJP members, workers and supporters outside the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport holding party flags and braving the rain.

The Union Home Minister for a brief moment waved to his supporters and party workers, who shouted 'Bharat mata ki jai' and 'Jai jai BJP' slogans, from atop an open jeep after coming out of the airport.

Vijayan had on Friday met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram for the meeting and discussed various projects pertaining to both the southern states.