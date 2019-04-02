Amit Shah to hit campaign trail in Jammu and Kashmir on April 3

BJP president Amit Shah will address two mega rallies in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Shah will be campaigning for BJP candidates -- sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union minister Jitendra Singh -- seeking re-election from Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituencies.

"Shah will be campaigning for BJP candidates on Wednesday. He will be addressing rallies in Udhampur and Sunderbani area in Rajouri district Wednesday," a BJP spokesman said Tuesday.

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir is banking on its star campaigners to leave a mark in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The voting for the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23. The state has six Lok Sabha seats.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also hit the campaign trail to support the BJP candidates in the state.