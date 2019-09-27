App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah to flag off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 3

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on way to the Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express on October 3, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The high-speed train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on way to the Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

"After the first Vande Bharat Express to Varanasi, the cultural capital of the country, the railway is going to run the second Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra on the auspicious occasion of Sharadoya Navaratri. Home Minister Amit Shah will flag it off on October 3," tweeted Goyal.

Close
The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 08:27 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.