Amit Shah to celebrate Makar Sankranti in Gujarat on January 14

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will visit his home state Gujarat on January 14 to celebrate Makar Sankranti with the party workers and citizens.

He will lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) in Gandhinagar district on January 15.

On January 14, Shah would join BJP workers and common people in flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at a society in Satellite area of Ahmedabad city, which falls under his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP release said on Monday.

Shah is also expected to visit SGVP Gurukul campus in Ahmedabad to take part in a cow worshipping ritual, a Swaminarayan Gurukul release stated.

On January 15, Shah would lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) at Nasmed village in Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district.

The ceremony will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, according to a state government release.

The IIS is being set up by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The new varsity aims at developing skilled technical manpower to meet the demands of various industries, such as defence, aerospace, oil and gas and other emerging businesses, the release said.