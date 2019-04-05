Amit Shah to begin his campaign with road-shows

The road-shows will cover several areas of western part of Ahmedabad city which falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.
BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, will start his campaign with two road-shows here on April 6, his party's foundation day.
The road-shows will cover several areas of western part of Ahmedabad city which falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.
The first road-show will start from Sarkhej on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Saturday morning and will end at Haveli in Vastrapur.
In the evening, Shah would take part in another road-show which will pass through Sabarmati area.Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also slated to address poll meetings at Anand, Vadodara and Ahmedabad Saturday, Vaghani said.