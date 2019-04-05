Amit Shah to begin his campaign with road-shows

BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, will start his campaign with two road-shows here on April 6, his party's foundation day.

The road-shows will cover several areas of western part of Ahmedabad city which falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.

The first road-show will start from Sarkhej on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Saturday morning and will end at Haveli in Vastrapur.

In the evening, Shah would take part in another road-show which will pass through Sabarmati area.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also slated to address poll meetings at Anand, Vadodara and Ahmedabad Saturday, Vaghani said.