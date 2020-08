Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19; here are some recent events the home minister attended

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 2 announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive," he said, adding that he was in good health and was being admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

He also urged those he came in contact with to also isolate and get a self-inquiry done.

On July 1, Shah addressed a webinar "Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat" organised by ICCR Delhi on the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.

On July 24, Shah attended an event in his home constituency Gandhinagar.

He also met BJP Haryana president and former Cabinet Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare at Haryana government Om Prakash Dhankar.



आज रुद्राक्ष का पौधा लगा कर @CoalMinistry के ‘वृक्षारोपण अभियान-2020’ का शुभारंभ किया और साथ ही 6 इको पार्क्स/पर्यटन स्थलों का उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास भी किया।

वृक्ष मानव जीवन के अभिन्न अंग हैं, आज जलवायु परिवर्तन से पूरी दुनिया डरी हुई है और केवल वृक्ष ही हमें इससे बचा सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/DjmVeF8mfb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 23, 2020

Shah attended the launch of Coal Ministry's Vriksharopan Abhiyan 2020 on July 23.