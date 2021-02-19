MARKET NEWS

Amit Shah summoned by special court in defamation case filed by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Amit Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader".

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 06:04 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah

A special court for MPs and MLAs on February 19 summoned Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appear before it in connection with a defamation case filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The court has asked Shah to appear on February 22.

The special judge of MP/MLA court at Bidhannagar directed that Shah is "required to appear in person/by pleader" at 10 am on that day, reported news agency PTI.

The judge directed that Shah's attendance either personally or through a lawyer is necessary to answer to a charge of defamation under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee's lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018, at a rally of the BJP at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

Recently, for the first time in the run up to the assembly elections, TMC party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Shah held rallies in the same district and more or less at the same time in the afternoon.

After having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, the BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress after winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 general elections, only four less than the TMC tally of 22.

With the BJP's strength increasing in the state in the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that the party will be able to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year rule in the state polls.

With inputs from PTI.
TAGS: #Amit Shah #MP Abhishek Banerjee #TMC
first published: Feb 19, 2021 06:04 pm

