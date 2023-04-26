English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 2 Live Now: Watch Momentum investing by Sonam Srivastava - Founder & CEO, Wright Research at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM Baghel after Naxals kill 10 policemen, assures all help

    The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

    PTI
    April 26, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and took stock of the situation after 10 policemen were killed in a blast carried out by Naxals in Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.

    He also expressed anguish at the killing of the policemen in the cowardly attack and assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

    The home minister spoke to Baghel and took stock of the situation, the officials said.

    Shah tweeted, "Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred jawans." The 10 police personnel and a driver were killed in the blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

    The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

    The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

    Naxalites blew up the vehicle in which the security personnel were travelling by using an improvised explosive device (IED).

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #Bhupesh Baghel #Chhatisgarh #Naxals
    first published: Apr 26, 2023 07:09 pm