Amit Shah speaks to Bihar governor on communal violence in state, additional forces to be sent

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

The Union Home Ministry has decided to send additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation arising out of the violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 2 expressed concern over incidents of communal violence in Bihar, and spoke to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to take stock of the situation, sources said.

The additional forces will be sent following a request of the Bihar government The home minister spoke to the Bihar governor and took stock of the situation. The home minister expressed his concern over the violence in the state, the sources said.

The governor is believed to have apprised Shah about the prevailing situation in the state.