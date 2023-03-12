Amit Shah sounds LS poll bugle in Kerala, targets CM on corruption

Taking on Kerala's CPI(M)-led Left government on alleged corruption in the Life Mission project, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to shed his silence on the matter.

Shah, while addressing a BJP rally here, also alleged that Communists were keeping mum on the alleged gold smuggling scam and said they will be forced to answer the public in 2024 Parliamentary elections.

"The communists are immersed in the Life Mission corruption. The Chief Minister's former Principal Secretary, M Sivasankar, was arrested in this case. I urge the chief minister to answer the people on that matter," Shah said.

Referring to the government action against the Popular Front of Indi (PFI), the Union Home Minister said the outfit has been completely banned in the country and thus helped Kerala to get rid of violence.

"This step was not welcomed by either the Congress or by the Communists," he said. In a rally, marking the launch of BJP's election campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shah said the people of Kerala, for a long time, have given opportunity to the Congress and Communists to rule the state. "Communists have been rejected by the world and the country has rejected the Congress party...Kerala is passionate about bringing change under the leadership of Narendra Modi," Shah said.

