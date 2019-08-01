Amit Shah, Smriti Irani get front row in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi retains old one in second

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his ministers and first time Lok Sabha members -- Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani -- have been given front row seats in the House.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi has also been given a front row seat in the Lower House.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has retains his old seat in the second row of the Lok Sabha.

The seat allocation by the Speaker on July 31 also saw Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers -- Nitin Gadkari, Sadanand Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Arjun Munda and Arvind Sawant -- getting front row seats.

From the Opposition parties, Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader TR Baalu were also allocated seats in the front row.