Amit Shah slams Congress over corruption, caste-based politics

In a series of rallies on November 27 in poll-bound Rajasthan, BJP chief Amit Shah slammed the Congress over corruption, caste-based politics and Bangladeshi migrants.

Corruption was commonplace when the UPA government was in power at the Centre, he alleged in Pali.

“From 2G and ISRO scam in space, AgustaWestland chopper scam in the sky, Adarsh Society scam on land, submarine scam underwater and coal mining scam beneath the earth, the Congress did not leave a place where they didn't do a scam,” he said.

He claimed four generations of a family in the Congress enjoyed power for years but did not work for development.

The party has no leadership, policy or principles, he charged.

He targeted the Congress leaders for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste, saying that the leaders of the opposition party had stooped low.

Shah addressed public meetings in Jalore, Sirohi, Pali and Udaipur districts of the state which goes to the polls on December 7.

In Jalore, he reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was committed to sending back illegal migrants.

“Vote for Vasundhara Raje in 2018 in Rajasthan and vote for Narendra Modi in 2019. We will find intruders and throw them out of the country, one by one,” Shah said.

The Congress did nothing to address the issue of illegal migrants, he said.

The allegation was also made in the manifesto for the assembly polls, released Tuesday by the BJP in Jaipur.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Rahul'baba' asks us to give a report of our four and a half years of performance. He and his family have been in power for four and a half generations. They should be the first one to talk about their performance."

He said the Congress lost elections across states in the last four years and it is now difficult to find the party “even with binoculars”.

“It is good to dream but the Congress chief is daydreaming to form the government in Rajasthan. I want to say once again that the BJP is going to form the government here,” Shah said.

He referred to a reported incident in Bikaner where Congress workers raising 'Bharat mata ki jai' slogans were interrupted by 'Sonia Gandhi ki jai' slogans.

“They are ashamed of chanting slogans for the country," he said.

Praising Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for financial management, he said the BJP government increased the state's revenue and put it on the path of growth and development.