Amit Shah slams Cong Mizoram govt as 'corrupt'

BJP president Amit Shah criticised the Congress government in Mizoram as "corrupt" and said it failed to deliver services to the people of the state.

At a campaign rally at R. Dengthuama Indoor stadium in Aizawl, Shah accused Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla of running "a corrupt and dynastic rule" in the state.

He claimed Thanhawla was trying to install his younger brother as the next chief minister.

Lal Thanzara, younger brother of the chief minister, serves as health minister in the state government.

Shah said the BJP would not form an alliance with any other political party in Mizoram, including the opposition Mizo National Front, a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

NEDA is a political coalition formed in 2016 by the BJP, along with regional parties such as Naga People's Front, Sikkim Democratic Front, People's Party of Arunachal, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front.

The BJP would contest all 40 seats of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly with confidence to form a corruption-free government to bring self-sufficiency in food grains and energy generation, Shah added.

Mizoram will see a single-day voting on November 28.

Results will be declared on December 11 along with four other states.

Mizoram is the only state in the northeast where Congress has a government and BJP leaders have asserted they would make concerted efforts to oust Congress from the eight northeastern states.

Lal Thanhawla, also Congress state unit president, has been Mizoram chief minister since 2008.

Shah held Lal Thanhawla responsible for the despicable condition of roads and highways as the state public works department was the latter's portfolio.

Citing several central projects and funds allocated for Mizoram, he alleged that the Congress government failed to take up any development projects to benefit people.

The BJP chief, welcomed Dr. B.D. Chakma, former minister and Congress legislator who resigned as a member of the assembly October 16, into the party.

Shah was accompanied by Assam finance minister and BJP general secretary in-charge of Mizoram elections Himanta Biswas Sharma, party general secretary Ram Lal and senior party functionaries.

He also inaugurated Aizawl's BJP office called "Atal Bhavan" in Tuikhuahtlang.