 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Amit Shah says development of UP necessary to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

Shah was speaking at a session, titled "Enhancing and Empowering MSME and Cooperatives", at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit. The prime minister inaugurated the summit on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, in Lucknow, on Feb 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah Friday said the development of Uttar Pradesh is necessary to make India a five trillion dollar economy and that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) will play a key role in achieving the target.

Shah was speaking at a session, titled "Enhancing and Empowering MSME and Cooperatives", at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit. The prime minister inaugurated the summit on Friday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of making the country a five trillion dollar economy. For this, the development of UP is necessary. This is why taking UP forward means giving speed to the development of the country," he said, adding, "Unless there is development in UP, our country cannot develop much." He said the MSME sector has huge potential for steering the state towards development.

"I come from Gujarat where industry and investment are not new. But I can say that several industries which are counted among the biggest in the world started as MSME," Shah said.