Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh; hails PM Modi for speaking in Hindi on international platforms

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

Terming it as an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

”Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Hindi on the international platforms to send across a message to the world. This boosts the confidence of the young people in India,” Shah said addressing a gathering after unveiling the textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy and medical physiology subjects in Hindi for the MBBS students at a function in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

In the 21st century, some forces adopted the ”brain drain” theory (migration of skilled professionals), but Prime Minister Modi has changed it to the ”brain gain” theory, he said. ”This day will be written in the history in golden letters, Shah said after releasing the MBBS course textbooks in Hindi at the function where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang were also present.

Shah said he feels proud that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh has fulfilled the dream of Prime Minister Modi by launching medical studies in Hindi. ”This moment marks the revival of the education sector in the country and I thank the prime minister for it, he added.

Shah said the work is on to start technical and medical education in eight other languages of the country. The MBBS course in Hindi was launched as part of the National Education Policy and soon it will be started in other languages also, he said.

Now, the students of the country will not have any inferiority complex about not knowing the English language and they can study with pride in their own language, the Union minister said.

”Modiji has called for imparting medical and engineering education in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali and other languages. I feel proud that Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has become the first state to start the medical education in Hindi, he said.

Shah said earlier there were 387 medical colleges in the country having a total of 51,000 seats. Now, the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has 596 medical colleges with an additional 89,000 seats.

The country earlier had 16 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the number has now gone up to 23, the number of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has increased from 13 to 20, the number of universities from 723 to 1,043 and that of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) from nine to 25, he said.

Similarly, the number of other national level institutes has also increased substantially, he said. Shah praised CM Chouhan and minister Sarang for taking the lead in the country in starting the MBBS course in Hindi, and said now the students will be able to learn medical education in their own language.

Sarang, the driving force behind the move, said on the occasion that a team of 97 doctors prepared these text books in a mission mode to start the course in Hindi. Chouhan said these textbooks have technical terms written in Hindi the way they are pronounced in English, like ’kidney’ is written as kidney only.

The chief minister also said that students from rural areas who were unable to get medical education because of lack of knowledge of English will not lag behind and will be able to pursue the MBBS course in Hindi.