Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi among leaders to pay last respects to Sharad Yadav; cremation on Saturday

Top political leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to socialist stalwart Sharad Yadav in his Chhatarpur residence here on Friday.

BJP president J P Nadda, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal, Haryana chief minister M L Khattar, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also paid tributes to Sharad Yadav at his residence.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.

His mortal remains will be taken to his native village Ankhmau in Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane on Saturday morning. The cremation will be performed at 1 pm on Saturday.

Shah described the demise of Sharad Yadav as an "irreparable loss" for the country. "In the last five decades, Sharad Ji raised people-centric issues and promoted socialist ideas till his last breath," he said.

Rahul Gandhi reached Yadav's residence around 8.30 am. The Congress leader travelled to Delhi from Punjab where the Bharat Jodo Yatra is camped currently. Talking to reporters later, he recounted a conversation with Yadav, adding that he learnt a lot from him.

The former congress president said that his grandmother Indira Gandhi and Yadav were political rivals but always maintained a relationship of mutual respect. A delegation of Congress leaders including Shaktisinh Gohil, and Gurdeep Singh Sappal laid a wreath on behalf of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and current president Mallikarjun Kharge. Kumari Selja, Srikant Jena, Subodh Kant Sahai were also among Congress leaders who paid their respects. Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav also arrived at Yadav's residence to pay her last respects. Manoj Jha and Prem Chand Gupta of the RJD, Danish Ali of the BSP and K C Tyagi of the JD-U also paid their respects. Yadav merged his Loktrantrik Janata Dal, a party he floated in 2018, with the RJD in March 2022. Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav called his death the "end of an era of socialist politics". "The death of Sharad ji is a huge loss for the socialists and those who follow this ideology. He always spoke his mind. He comes from a generation of leaders who have gone to villages and brought people together," Akhilesh Yadav said. Sharad Yadav is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. His daughter Subhashini said that carrying forward his vision will be the real tribute to her father. In an interaction with PTI, Subhashini said her father gave voice to thousands who were voiceless. She also stressed that his ideas should be carried forward, especially on bringing like-minded parties together. "It's a very sad day for us. He was not just our father, he was the person who gave voice to thousands who were voiceless. He raised the issues related to the backwards and downtrodden sections...he ensured implementation of the Mandal report and that is why he was called Mandal Masiha," she said. "The way he worked for the society, perhaps he is one of the few who always focused on the backward classes. I hope I and my brother will be able to take forward his legacy... Not just in terms of politics, but also by being a good human which is very important," she said. Yadav, a seven-time Lok Sabha MP, was suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis. He served as a minister in the governments led by former prime ministers V P Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PTI

