 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi among leaders to pay last respects to Sharad Yadav; cremation on Saturday

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:34 PM IST

Former union minister Sharad Yadav's mortal remains will be taken to his native village Ankhmau in Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane on Saturday morning. The cremation will be performed at 1 pm on Saturday.

Sharad Yadav was a 7-time former Lok Sabha MP (PTI file photo)

Top political leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to socialist stalwart Sharad Yadav in his Chhatarpur residence here on Friday.

BJP president J P Nadda, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal, Haryana chief minister M L Khattar, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also paid tributes to Sharad Yadav at his residence.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75.

His mortal remains will be taken to his native village Ankhmau in Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane on Saturday morning. The cremation will be performed at 1 pm on Saturday.

Shah described the demise of Sharad Yadav as an "irreparable loss" for the country. "In the last five decades, Sharad Ji raised people-centric issues and promoted socialist ideas till his last breath," he said.

Rahul Gandhi reached Yadav's residence around 8.30 am. The Congress leader travelled to Delhi from Punjab where the Bharat Jodo Yatra is camped currently. Talking to reporters later, he recounted a conversation with Yadav, adding that he learnt a lot from him.