Amit Shah, other dignitaries arrive in Meghalaya for NEC golden jubilee celebration

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries arrived in Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, on December 17 evening to attend the North East Council's golden jubilee celebration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the northeastern state to take part in the event on Sunday, and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 2,450 crore, officials said.

Besides Shah, NEC members including governors, chief ministers and MPs of the northeastern states have reached Shillong, a senior official said.

He said the prime minister will chair an NEC meeting at the state convention hall, followed by a programme marking the golden jubilee of the council.

Modi will also inaugurate a campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus.

He will release a commemorative journal chronicling the NEC's contribution to the development of the Northeast region over the last 50 years, the official told PTI.

The prime minister will later address a public meeting at Polo Grounds here. The venue has been made a 'no-drone zone'.

Security has been tightened in view of the PM's visit.

Earlier, Shah was received at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, following which he reached Shillong by road.