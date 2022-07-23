English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Amit Shah on two-day Gujarat visit from today; to launch 'e-FIR' service, other projects

    Amit Shah will inaugurate this state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management at the event

    PTI
    July 23, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day Gujarat visit from July 23, during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the "e-FIR" service and a CCTV-based command and control room for police in Gandhinagar, officials said.

    Shah will inaugurate this state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management at an event to be organised in the campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning, they said.

    At the same event, Shah will also launch the state Home Department's "e-FIR" project. Using this service, people can now lodge complaints on the department's website or mobile application to report theft of their vehicles or mobile phones, a government release said.

    The minister will also launch there the state-wide rollout of the body-worn cameras for field policemen. Later in the day, Shah will visit Mansa town in Gandhinagar district to inaugurate a newly-built library, a community kitchen for providing cooked food to anganwadis and a hall built by Mansa municipality, the officials said.

    Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will also visit the civil hospital and Chandrasar lake in Mansa, his native place. On Sunday, he will inaugurate several projects of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, they said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Shah #e-FIR #Gandhinagar #Gujarat #Home Minister #Lok Sabha #National Forensic Sciences University
    first published: Jul 23, 2022 10:18 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.