you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 10:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari to address poll meetings in Jharkhand

The BJP president will deliver speech at poll meetings in Manika and Lohardaga that day, BJPs state unit General Secretary Dipak Prakash said here on November 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address election meetings in Jharkhand on November 21.

He said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will address a poll meeting at Bishrampur on November 22.

He said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari will address a poll meeting at Bishrampur on November 22.

BJPs working president J P Nadda will speak at a poll rally in Latehar on November 22, Prakash said. All the four seats are among the 13 constituencies going for polls in the first of the five-phase elections on November 30.

The elections will conclude on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23.

First Published on Nov 18, 2019 09:50 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Nitin Gadkari

