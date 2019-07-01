Amit Shah moves bill in Rajya Sabha to extend President's Rule in J&K

Home Minister Amit Shah on July 1 moved a bill in Rajya Sabha to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir by another six months.

The state has been under Governor's rule and subsequent President's Rule since June last year after the Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) broke its alliance with the BJP.

The move comes in after legislators questioned the delay in conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the Election Commission had announced that they are considering conducting polls in the state by the end of this year. Shah said that keeping all stakes in mind, it is only logical to extend President's Rule by another six months in the state.

President's Rule was first proclaimed in the state on January 3, 2019 and is due to end on July 2.

"On June 20, 2018, the PDP government had fallen after it lost support from its allies. After that, no political party approached the Governor to stake claim to form the government. Hence, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, Governor's Rule was imposed in the state for six months," Shah said in Rajya Sabha.

"After the Governor's Rule, on November 21, 2018, the Governor received reports that there is no possibility of a majority, and there were reports of horse trading as well. Hence, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was dissolved the same day," Amit Shah added.

The duration of Governor's Rule in the state ended on December 1, 2018 and the J&K Assembly was dissolved with no possibility of a stable government in the offing. "Hence, the Centre imposed President's Rule in the state using Article 356 of the Indian Constitution," the newly-appointed Home Minister informed members of Rajya Sabha.

On conducting Assembly polls in J&K, Amit Shah said that the Election Commission had decided to hold elections by the end of this year keeping the ongoing religious festivities (Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra), migration of the Gujjar-Bakarwal community, and the security situation in the state. "These circumstances warrant the extension of President's Rule by another six months," Shah asserted.

Shah had also moved the Upper House to discuss and pass the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2019 earlier today. The bill entails extending 3 percent reservations in education and jobs to those living near the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), considering that they strive in harsh conditions.