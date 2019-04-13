Amit Shah meets party workers, reviews poll preparations in western UP

BJP national president Amit Shah held a meeting with party leaders and workers on April 12 to review poll preparations of the party in the eastern-UP region.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who accompanied Shah soon after his arrival at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, also participated in the meet.

Shah also discussed the preparations for the roadshow, which the party wants to make a mega event ahead of the nomination filing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat to fight for a second term, said a party leader.

Modi is likely to make a two-day stay on April 25 and 26 in the parliamentary constituency, where he may hold a roadshow.

Voting in Varanasi will take place on May 19.