Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 10:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah meets Gujarat BJP leaders to review Lok Sabha poll preparations

Party sources said Shah asked leaders to ensure BJP retains all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday held a closed door meeting here with party leaders from Gujarat to review its Lok Sabha poll preparations.

Party sources said Shah asked leaders to ensure BJP retains all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Shah also met former Unjha MLA Asha Patel who recently quit the Congress and the state Assembly and joined the ruling party.

Patel told PTI that it was just a courtesy call.

Gujarat Chief minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, state unit president Jitu Vaghani, state BJP in charge Om Mathur and other leaders were present in the meeting held at the city circuit house.
First Published on Feb 12, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Gujarat #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019

