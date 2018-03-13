Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal next month: Dilip Ghosh

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal next month to expand the party's base in the state ahead of the panchayat polls, state party chief Dilip Ghosh said today.

"Nothing has been finalized as of now but Amit Shahji might visit Bengal next month. Either from April 7-April 8 or from April 12-April 13. His visit will be very important for us ahead of the pancahayat polls," he told PTI.

According to the state BJP sources, the party's state leadership has already prepared the list of tasks that was given by Shah during his last visit to Bengal in September last year.

"We hope that his visit will galvanize the cadres at the ground level and help us to winning the panchayat polls," a senior state BJP leader said.