App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 12, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal next month: Dilip Ghosh

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal next month to expand the party's base in the state ahead of the panchayat polls, state party chief Dilip Ghosh said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal next month to expand the party's base in the state ahead of the panchayat polls, state party chief Dilip Ghosh said today.

"Nothing has been finalized as of now but Amit Shahji might visit Bengal next month. Either from April 7-April 8 or from April 12-April 13. His visit will be very important for us ahead of the pancahayat polls," he told PTI.

According to the state BJP sources, the party's state leadership has already prepared the list of tasks that was given by Shah during his last visit to Bengal in September last year.

"We hope that his visit will galvanize the cadres at the ground level and help us to winning the panchayat polls," a senior state BJP leader said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC