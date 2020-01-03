Amit Shah learning Bengali to connect with BJP workers, voters in West Bengal

In a bid to set aside any language barriers while making strategies for West Bengal Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is learning the Bengali language, news agency IANS has reported.

The state, currently ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2021. The state has a 294-member assembly. However, Shah has already started preparing for it.

After BJP’s defeat in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, Shah now wants to make a stronghold on West Bengal, said the report, adding that learning the regional language will help him make a better connect with party workers while preparing a blueprint for poll campaigning.

According to the report, the Home Minister is also planning to begin his addresses in Bengali to connect in a better way with the public.

Shah has also appointed a teacher to teach him Bengali, the report added.