App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amit Shah learning Bengali to connect with BJP workers, voters in West Bengal

Amit Shah has also appointed a teacher to teach him the language

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to set aside any language barriers while making strategies for West Bengal Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah is learning the Bengali language, news agency IANS has reported.

The state, currently ruled by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2021. The state has a 294-member assembly. However, Shah has already started preparing for it.

After BJP’s defeat in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand, Shah now wants to make a stronghold on West Bengal, said the report, adding that learning the regional language will help him make a better connect with party workers while preparing a blueprint for poll campaigning.

Close

According to the report, the Home Minister is also planning to begin his addresses in Bengali to connect in a better way with the public.

related news

Shah has also appointed a teacher to teach him Bengali, the report added.

The BJP started preparing for the 2021 Bengal elections, soon after 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which saw the saffron party emerging as the main opposition in the state, with 18 of the 42 seats in its kitty.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 3, 2020 05:13 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics #west bengal

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.