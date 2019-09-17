Amit Shah, JP Nadda wish PM Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on September 17 greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday.

Many party leaders recalled PM Modi's modest roots and praised his achievements as a world leader.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi's hardwork to make the lives of the countrymen easier was an inspiration.

"Your efforts and determination to make life easier for every India is an inspiration for us. It is a privilege as a people's representative, fellow countryman and as a party worker to be your partner in nation rebuilding. I wish God your healthy life and longevity," Shah tweeted.

Shah added that PM Modi has brought development and worked as a reformist, giving a new direction to politics, and also found permanent solutions to the problems going on for decades along with economic reforms.

BJP's National Working President JP Nadda called the prime minister a "Karmayogi" and said his dedication towards the "service of the nation" was an inspiration.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed Modi's "visionary leadership" and said it has helped India scale new heights of glory.

"Motivational journey from small town to world capitals, grass-root party worker to tallest national leader, party organiser to best administrator, booth worker to most popular world leader, man with Mission to better lives of all @PMOIndia @narendramodi best birthday wishes, long life," former Union minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal hailed PM Modi as a statesman, decisive leader and an inspiration for all.

"Today, I join 130 crore fellow citizens in wishing PM Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. He is a statesman, decisive leader, and an inspiration for all of us. We are committed to achieving his vision of building a 'New India'. I pray for his long and healthy life. Happy Birthday PM Modi," Goyal tweeted.

"My greetings to our popular Prime Minister and a respected world leader PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. May you continue to inspire us and guide our country on the path of progress and prosperity," tweeted Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the PM on his birthday and hailed his dedication and commitment of building a "New India with the mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas".

PM Modi has a packed schedule and will spend the day in his home state of Gujarat.

Early on September 17, PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, whose water level has reached its highest mark for the first time, to kickoff the "Namami Narmade" festival.