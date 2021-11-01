MARKET NEWS

English
Amit Shah inaugurates elevated corridor on Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar highway; new stretch to ease traffic woes on key route

With the operation of this 2.36-km-long elevated corridor between Ahmedabad’s Gota flyover and the Science City flyover here, constructed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the traffic movement will ease on some of the busiest road junctions of the city.

PTI
November 01, 2021 / 11:22 AM IST
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated an elevated corridor on a national highway connecting Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar that will further ease the movement of traffic and reduce congestion on this important road in Gujarat.

With the operation of this 2.36-km-long elevated corridor between Ahmedabad’s Gota flyover and the Science City flyover here, constructed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the traffic movement will ease on some of the busiest road junctions of the city.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present during the inauguration function. "The elevated corridor will directly benefit commuters using the SG (Sarkhej-Gandhinagar) Highway that falls under Shah’s parliamentary constituency of Gandhinagar, by connecting it to four important road junctions, namely Sola Bhagwat, Kargil Petrol Pump, Janata Nagar and Zydus," a release from the state Chief Minister’s Office said.

A 1.48-km flyover from Thaltej underpass till Sola railway bridge in the city was active since June 27, 2021. With this new elevated corridor becoming functional from Monday, a total of 4.18-km-long flyover will become functional, connecting the Gota flyover till Sola Science City flyover, it said.

People coming to the Gujarat High Court or the Sola Civil Hospital will benefit as they will directly get connected to it from National Highway no. 147 using this elevated corridor, the release said.

The state government plans to convert the 44-km national highway from Sarkhej in Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar city and Chiloda (in Gandhinagar district) to a six-lane road with service roads on both the sides, at an investment of Rs 913 crore.

Out of the total 13 flyovers to be constructed as part of the project, seven had become functional. The elevated corridor is the eighth to become functional with its inauguration on Monday.

The remaining five flyovers are under-construction. Gujarat Road and Building Minister Purnesh Modi, Minister of State for Road and Building Jagdish Vishwakarma, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar, MLAs from Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar were among those present during the inauguration.

PTI
Tags: #ahmedabad #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #Gandhinagar highway #India
first published: Nov 1, 2021 11:27 am

