Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah hosts dinner in honour of retired chiefs of IB, R&AW

Speaking on the occasion, Shah lauded their contribution in strengthening national security during their illustrious careers spanning 40 years.

Home Minister Amit Shah July 8 hosted a dinner in honour of retired Intelligence Bureau director Rajiv Jain and retired R&AW chief Anil Dhasmana, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded their contribution in strengthening national security during their illustrious careers spanning 40 years.

Jain and Dhasmana thanked the home minister for hosting the dinner in their honour, a Home Ministry official said.

Ministers of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 10:39 pm

